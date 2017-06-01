City Center Walking Tour

The Valentine presents a walking tour of downtown Richmond, including the Virginia State Capitol grounds and Court End neighborhood. Discover Richmond’s history from its beginnings to present day, exploring St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Old City Hall, the Egyptian Building and the White House of the Confederacy. This season our tour includes an exclusive look inside historic Monumental Church!

Tour begins at the Richmond Visitor Center located at 405 North 3rd Street and ends at the Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street. Same-day admission to the Valentine is included in the admission for this tour.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

Parking is available on-street or in the Greater Richmond Convention Center parking deck on 3rd Street between Broad and Marshall.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.