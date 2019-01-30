Cirque Éloize: "Saloon"

The wild, wild west comes alive with Cirque Éloize’s newest creation, "Saloon." Swing open the saloon doors, belly up to the bar, and lasso up some fun for the entire family. The Montreal-based company creates a mythical world where theatre and circus collide for 80 minutes of non-stop live folk music, featuring songs from Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash, combined with strength, agility, and original choreography. Under the spell of Saloon’s beautiful Belle, the lover sets off on a chase worthy of the greatest Westerns for an action-packed theatrical thrill-ride!