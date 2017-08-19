CIRQUE DU FLOYD makes it’s debut at Chantilly Farm on Saturday, August 19!

Purchase advance tickets here!: https://chantillyfarm.com/wp/event/cirque-du-floyd/

Cirque du Floyd will feature an evening performance from New York City based acrobatic aerial cirque performers, ‘ImaginAerial’. Performing to international acclaim and sold out audiences around the globe, the group’s dynamic style of storytelling and distinctive acrobatics in the air and on the ground have made ImaginAerial Productions one of the most sought after performance companies of its kind.

Leading up to the evening’s spectacular aerial cirque performance, the midway and sideshow stage will feature captivating performance artists Dance Afire Productions, Nelson Oliver, acro workshops by Lynsey Grace with Circus Arts Roanoke, The Wildmans, Conrado Garcia, Miss Kitty's Society for Wayward Cosmonauts, , local and regional buskers and roaming performers, face painting, kite flying, bubbles, local food and beer/wine garden.

StoryUp, an aerial storytelling troop based in North Carolina, will be presenting awe-inspiring tales of Aesop's Fables with a unique twist that will capture the imagination of children and adults alike!

Virginia Techniques Gymnastics will have an active ninja booth, and Lynsey Grace of Circus Arts Roanoke will be teaching FREE acro workshops for couples and families!

Tent camping is free on Saturday night with advance ticket purchases. RV camping will be available at regular campground rates.

Purchase advance tickets today at www.chantillyfarm.com

Tickets available in advance and at the gate.

Ages 13+ $25 ($35 at the gate)

Ages 4-12 $15 ($18 at the gate)

Ages 0-3 are free

Special Group Packets of 10 tickets are available.