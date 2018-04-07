Circalyans:warriors of the untime

Donnamaria R Jones

(On exhibit: March 6 – April 25, 2018)

Fascinated by the indomitable spirit defining warriors of times past, present and imagined future, she has created an amalgamated league of conquerors, the Circalyan Warriors of the Untime, that transcend all time periods. The rustic, near life-sized portrait panels evoke the sheer might and domination of the eclectically adorned and armed combatants. Donnamaria R. Jones, a military veteran, is a portrait photographer based in the Washington Metropolitan area, and owns Circa Life Images photography studio in Waldorf, MD. Meet the Artist April 7, 6-8 pm during our catered reception!

For more information about the artist please visit:

https://www.circalifeimages.com/index

