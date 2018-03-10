Circa: “Carnival of the Animals”

Yaron Lifschitz, artistic director

The lines between movement, dance, theatre, and circus are beautifully blurred by the Circa carnival and its whimsical tales of creatures of land and sea, who tumble, fly, leap, and spin their way through the many wondrous worlds of the animal kingdom. Since 2004 the Australia-based Circa has been at the frontier of new circus, creating powerful works that challenge, thrill, and delight. “Carnival of the Animals” whisks you away on a thrilling escapade inspired by the music of Camille Saint-Saëns. A delightful salute to feathers, fur, and fins, Circa’s acrobats bring this classical music suite to life for a new generation of circus, music, and animal lovers. A work of sophisticated and delightful family entertainment, it is at once both contemporary and old world and amazes, amuses, and uplifts.