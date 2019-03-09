Circa Blue Sat Mar 9th 8 pm

Theatre at Washington-VA 291 Gay Street , Virginia 22747

Circa Blue is a contemporary Bluegrass Band based out of Martinsburg WV. Known for their creative-dynamic arrangements, clean instrumentation and tight vocal harmonies, they perform a mix of original and cover material that bridges the musical boundaries.

Circa Blue’s 2016 release, "Once Upon A Time" was met with positive reviews and multiple radio chart action and the title cut "Once Upon A Time" charted at #11 on the Bluegrass Today Radio Charts.

"Once Upon A Time, the latest release from West Virginia’s Circa Blue on Orange Blossom Records, is without question their most ambitious and artistically successful recording to date.....Once Upon A Time shows the steady growth of Circa Blue, marking their continuing claim to move into headliner status" - John Lawless, Bluegrass Today

5406751253
