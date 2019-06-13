Cindy Neuschwander: A Measure of Life

Marking the third solo exhibition of work by the late artist Cindy Neuschwander at Reynolds Gallery, A Measure of Life is comprised of over a dozen pieces of art produced between 1999 and 2010. The exhibition features premier examples of Neuschwander’s encaustic paintings, alongside early drawings and mixed media works. Visitors to the exhibition will experience the full scope of Neuschwander’s creative output and enjoy the rare opportunity to view several works that have not been displayed publicly for many years.