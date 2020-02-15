Tick tock, Tick tock! See the magic when the clock strikes midnight in this brand-new production of Cinderella by Virginia National Ballet on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

Audiences will delight in this world premiere production of Cinderella, set to the famous orchestral score by Sergei Prokoviev composed in 1944, following the traditional story and set to new choreography by Master Choreographer Rafik Hegab. Set to the gorgeous, lush music, with beautiful sets and costumes, the world class dancers of Virginia National Ballet will bring the magical story of Cinderella to life on the elegant stage of the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall.

More information can be found at https://virginianationalballet.org/events/ and tickets can be purchased at the Hylton Box Office or tickets.com. Tickets are on sale now! $40 Adults, $25 Children.

Ticket URL: https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/virginia-national-ballet-cinderella