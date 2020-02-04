Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Set in eighteenth-century Italy, the downtrodden Cinderella rises to meet the destiny that only romance with her one true prince can bring. A classic tale full of glimmering splendor, Cinderella is full of the familiar joy of its namesake, making it a perfect and lighthearted tale for everyone.

Composed by Gioachino Rossini

Directed by Kyle Lang

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Join Dr. Glenn Winters for his “Opera Up Close” pre-curtain talk forty-five minutes before each performance for his informative and entertaining insights on each production.