Set in eighteenth-century Italy the downtrodden Cinderella rises to meet the destiny that only romance with her one true prince can bring. A classic tale full of glimmering splendor, Cinderella is full of the familiar joy of its namesake, making it a perfect and lighthearted tale for everyone.

Directed by Kyle Lang

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra