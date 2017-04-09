Cigar & Wine Tasting

Attention cigar aficionados!

Ron Barker from Cigar Volante will be joining us in selecting the perfect pairing of Veramar wine and cigars!

Your ticket includes a full tasting of our featured wine list at Habana Terrace, plus a glass of wine of your choice paired with your selection of cigar, all to be accompanied by snacks.

Cigar expert Ron Barker and Veramar wine servers will be there to guide you through the process of finding your perfect cigar and wine pairing!

So come out for a great afternoon with other wine and cigar lovers. Munch, sip and smoke while enjoying the magnificent view of the Blue Ridge Mountains on a lazy Sunday afternoon - the good life!

Reservations required ... very limited space available.