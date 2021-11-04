The Cidery/Winery COMEDY TOUR at Albemarle CiderWorks

After the year we’ve all had…you deserve a drink…and a laugh! 😜 Join us Thursday, November 4th as we partner with Herron Comedy to bring you a lineup of stellar comedians from across the country! Don't miss your chance to rub shoulders (figuratively speaking, of course 🤣) with entertainers whose credits include festivals, major clubs, and even television appearances!

Gather the entire family and enjoy a night of laughs in the Orchard. Come early for a cider tasting or enjoy a glass of your favorite throughout the show.

Advance tickets are on sale now! Tickets will also be available at the door for $20 space permitting.

________________________________________________________

More about Herron Comedy:

Top-notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 1500 breweries and wineries across the U.S. More than a dozen New York and L.A. stand-ups are currently on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews, and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment.

This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV, and major club appearances. This comedy tour takes top comedians who you've seen on TV and sends them out on the road to perform at breweries throughout the country. Find out what local cider pairs best with hysterical laughter!