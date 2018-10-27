Cider & Signs - Courthouse Creek Cidery & Barnwood New By Design

"It's like Wine and Design, just more rustic, and more fun - PLUS it's at Courthouse Creek Cidery !" - Chelsie, owner & designer, Barnwood New

Mark your calendars and plan for fun, as Barnwood New has partnered with Courthouse Creek's Cidery in Maidens, Virginia, for an afternoon of fun with some tasty ciders and By Design! Come join us for an afternoon out with friends, a date night, or family night, with painting, yummy snacks, and delicious rustic ciders. Children are welcome to attend, too!

The cost of your ticket will include:

*The sign you have chosen

*One glass of DELICIOUS Courthouse Creek Cider (you can always go back for more!)

*A plate of gourmet treats, including crackers, cheese, fruit, and sweets

Barnwood New by Design is an exclusive way to create your OWN Barnwood New design. Here are the details:

*Boards will be prepped and stained prior to the party - we will bring the paint and supplies, all you have to supply is the fun! Check out the photos of the designs that are available for you to choose from for your board. All you have to do is choose your design when you get to the ticket menu, and we will have it ready the night of the party for you to paint! It's THAT simple!

** Extra signs will be available at the door for those that don't purchase a ticket, but quantities will be limited. Reserve your sign by purchasing your ticket today!**

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

There is no age requirement for Barnwood New by Design event. This is a family friendly event, and we welcome and encourage families and children to come and enjoy a night of painting and fun, as well. However, please note that in order to obtain your drink from Courthouse Creek, you WILL be required to provide a legal form of ID.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Please feel free to direct all questions in regards to tickets, signs, etc to barnwoodnew@gmail.com

Please also indicate in your subject box that it is in regards to Barnwood New by Design Courthouse Creek, to keep this as a priority. Emails will be responded to in the order they are received and as quickly as possible.

What's the refund policy?

Sorry, we will not be able to offer refunds for this event. HOWEVER, if you are unable to attend, once a ticket is purchased, we can honor your ticket by offering a gift certificate to be used in its place in the amount of the sign you purchased. (Gift certificates are honored for 6 months from the purchase date.)

Please direct these questions to barnwoodnew@gmail.com.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Yes, please bring your ticket with you, printed or by smart phone, as this helps us get you checked in and set up quicker for a By Design night of fun!

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

We need all names on the tickets to match the names at the event, as this allows us to get the correct designs to the correct attendees. If you wish to transfer to name to someone else, that is acceptable, as long as this is done prior to October 27th.