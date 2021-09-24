Cider & Chocolate Pairing

to

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

What is the best way to experience cider? With food! In this case...with dessert!

Join us for an afternoon of culinary discovery with our friends at Taylor Made Chocolate. Try one-of-a-kind truffles made using two of our ciders; Cidermaker's Choice #6 and Old Virginia Winesap. Or, choose from any of our ciders and a myriad of truffles to discover your own, unique pairing. Finally, learn the ins and outs of truffle making and food pairing from the experts at Taylor Made Chocolate.

Don't miss this chance to wet your taste buds in a very sweet way!

Admission is free! Cider and truffles will be available for purchase separately.

Truffles are available in 4 or 12-pack sets.

Info

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959
Food & Drink Event, Leisure & Recreation, outdoors
4342972326
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cider & Chocolate Pairing - 2021-09-24 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cider & Chocolate Pairing - 2021-09-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cider & Chocolate Pairing - 2021-09-24 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cider & Chocolate Pairing - 2021-09-24 14:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular