Cider & Chocolate Pairing

What is the best way to experience cider? With food! In this case...with dessert!

Join us for an afternoon of culinary discovery with our friends at Taylor Made Chocolate. Try one-of-a-kind truffles made using two of our ciders; Cidermaker's Choice #6 and Old Virginia Winesap. Or, choose from any of our ciders and a myriad of truffles to discover your own, unique pairing. Finally, learn the ins and outs of truffle making and food pairing from the experts at Taylor Made Chocolate.

Don't miss this chance to wet your taste buds in a very sweet way!

Admission is free! Cider and truffles will be available for purchase separately.

Truffles are available in 4 or 12-pack sets.