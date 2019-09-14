Church of the Messiah Fall Bazaar

Saturday September 14th 10am-2pm
Rain Date: Saturday September 21st
Cost: $30 per space (space size approx. 10x10ft)
(Vendor will need to supply their own table)
An Outdoor Open market with gifts, crafts, vendors, food, and music from NOVA band “IR”!
Free Admission
Fun for all ages!
Church of the Messiah
12201 Spotswood Furnace Lane
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
540-786-3100
Vendors Wanted! Crafters, Direct Sale Vendors, homemade businesses, local businesses: Please contact Holly Tomlin at htomlin412@yahoo.com or visit our website, churchofthemessiahva.org for more information.