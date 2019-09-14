Church of the Messiah Fall Bazaar

Saturday September 14th 10am-2pm

Rain Date: Saturday September 21st

Cost: $30 per space (space size approx. 10x10ft)

(Vendor will need to supply their own table)

An Outdoor Open market with gifts, crafts, vendors, food, and music from NOVA band “IR”!

Free Admission

Fun for all ages!

Church of the Messiah

12201 Spotswood Furnace Lane

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

540-786-3100

Vendors Wanted! Crafters, Direct Sale Vendors, homemade businesses, local businesses: Please contact Holly Tomlin at htomlin412@yahoo.com or visit our website, churchofthemessiahva.org for more information.