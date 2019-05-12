Church Basement Ladies

Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

The ladies of the local church fortify their flock with love, wisdom and, of course, the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen. Bringing their own special brand of humor, the story of the four women, as they organize the food and solve the problems of their church, mixes together wonderful music, endearing characters, and side-splitting scenes to serve up a deliciously delightful journey. Funny and down-to-earth, you will recognize and embrace these ladies as they witness the church year unfold from below the house of God.

The performance of Church Basement Ladies on June 12, 2019 at 7:30pm will be a part of Barter Days, and we will be partnering with Feeding America Southwest Virginia starting at 5:30pm at Barter Stage II.

Theater & Dance
2766193343
