Christmastide at Stratford Hall

Experience the magic of the season at a special Holiday program by Stratford Hall, Christmastide!

The sights, smells, and sounds of the holidays will surround you as you arrive at Stratford Hall on December 14 to enjoy signature ginger cookies and cider, live music, and a special visit with Santa Claus!

On your way to the Great House, visit the Gift Shop for holiday shopping with a signature Stratford Hall Gift Basket, stocking stuffers, and much more.

On the lower floor of the Great House, poignant stores of the ensalved at Christmastide will be told by our gifted interpreter and storyteller, Rita Wagstaff. Only steps away in our colonial kitchen, culinary historians will be preparing savoring Christmas delights. Cap off your evening with a jingle bell wagon ride around the historic grounds of Stratford Hall, or enjoy cider by the yuletide bonfire.

TICKETS

Adults & Children ages 12 and older: $20

Children, ages 6-11: $10

Children, ages 5 & under: Free

Friends of Stratford Members: Free

Tickets available online at StratfordHall.org.