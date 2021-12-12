Christmas with the Richmond Choral Society

to

Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 North Parham Road, Virginia 23229

Come celebrate Christmas with the Richmond Choral Society. Experience a holiday concert of beautiful seasonal music! Enjoy pieces by Handel, Rutter, and others! Markus Compton, conductor; Christopher Martin, organ; David Schwoebel, piano. To order tickets, view our COVID-19 protocols for in-person attendance, or for information about our livestreaming option, please visit our website. Doors will open at 3:15 p.m.

Info

Trinity Lutheran Church 2315 North Parham Road, Virginia 23229
Concerts & Live Music
804-353-9482
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas with the Richmond Choral Society - 2021-12-12 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas with the Richmond Choral Society - 2021-12-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas with the Richmond Choral Society - 2021-12-12 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas with the Richmond Choral Society - 2021-12-12 16:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular