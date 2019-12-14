Christmas in Purcellville

Purcellville Town Hall 221 S. Nursery Ave, Purcellville, Virginia 20132

Kick off the holiday season at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held on December 6, 2019 at Purcellville Town Hall located at 221 S. Nursery Ave. Enjoy caroling, light refreshments and local dance performances. Festivities for the following weekend, December 14 & 15, will include the Holiday Lights Tours hosted by the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Christmas Parade, Holiday Festivities at the Historic Bush Tabernacle with a Lego train display, face painting, family-friendly activities, live music, pictures with Santa and an ornament workshop at the Historic Train Station. While enjoying all of the Town’s hometown holiday festivities, local shops and restaurants, be sure to keep an eye out for decorative custom, hand-painted ornaments and the winter-wonderland scene throughout Town.

Purcellville Town Hall 221 S. Nursery Ave, Purcellville, Virginia 20132
Kids & Family
5407512390
