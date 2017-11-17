Christmas at Oatlands

Oatlands Plantation 20850 Oatlands Plantation Lane, Leesburg, Virginia 20175

The annual Christmas at Oatlands tours will be held Nov. 17- Dec. 30. Each room of the 1804 Oatlands mansion will be sparkling with unique decorations. The mansion will be open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Guides will be on hand to provide additional information about the property. Holiday Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors & active duty military and $10 for children 6 – 16. Admission is free for children under age 5.

703-777-3174
