Whether you're searching for a holiday gift for family, friends, or as a treat to yourself—you’re sure to find it at the Christmas Market on Main Street! This is one of the most anticipated Yorktown events every holiday season which has been extended to two days.

Close to 100 vendors line the street this weekend selling everything from nautical paintings to handmade soaps to Christmas wreaths!

The Town Crier will ring in the market at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a performance from the Fifes and Drums of York Town to officially open the market. Then, Santa Claus himself will ride in on York County's first fire truck, before mingling with the crowd to greet families. Expect strolling musical entertainment throughout the day to add to the festive atmosphere. It simply doesn't get more "Christmas" than this!

