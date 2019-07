Come join us at the 5th Annual Christmas in July as Parkview once again invites you to enjoy a day shopping inside out of the heat. Guests, young and old, can enjoy a photo op with Summer Santa when he comes for a visit! Grab a bite to eat and if you can, please bring a non-perishable food item or two to help support the 4th Week Food Ministry which helps many that struggle to get through at the end of the month.

**Non-perishable food Collection for the 4th Week Food Ministry!!