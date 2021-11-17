Christmas at Granny's Craft Show is a Glen Allen tradition that started in the 1980’s. For 5 days The Virginia Cliffe Inn will be filled with a unique collection from over 60 area crafters, artists and bakers to get the holiday season started in style. Every room of the historic home is filled with styled displays to match each room, just as they would be displayed in your own home, to make for a truly unique shopping experience. While touring through the rooms of the home, now a bed and breakfast, visitors will be able to sample baked goods in the kitchen, purchase elegant ornaments in the parlor, select soaps in the powder rooms, and pick out hand painted notecards in the study. There is one central cashier for all purchases, unlike a traditional booth-style craft show. Credit card purchases are welcome.