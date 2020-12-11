Christmas with the Folger Consort A Virtual Concert

For its annual holiday concerts, the Consort rejoices with a mix of Yuletide favorites. The rippling counterpoint of J.S. Bach’s Wachet auf (Sleepers Wake), composed during his time in Leipzig, is heard alongside Michael Praetorius’s wonderful setting of the same 16th-century Advent text from a century earlier. Complementing the joyous German holiday fare are Christmas classics from the English and American traditions, include festive carols by 18th-century American choral composer William Billings. With vocal quartet, winds, strings, and continuo.

This concert will be presented virtually and will be available on-demand December 11 through January 5.