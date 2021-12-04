Christmas on the Farm

1859, a nation on the brink of war, a slave uprising narrowly avoided, a son far from home…

Is a Merry Christmas possible?

Join us at the historic Bushong Farm. Visit with our living historians and discover how a family carries on in the face of a national crisis. There are games to play, stories to hear, treats to eat, songs to sing AND a visit from a special Christmas visitor.

1864, a nation divided, yet another Christmas far from home, lonely hearts, and short rations…

Is a Merry Christmas possible?

Visit the soldiers of Company F, 51st Virginia Infantry and bring some Christmas cheer to them far from hearth and home. Lend a hand with chores or join in the holiday celebration!