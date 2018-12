Celebrate the coming of Jesus with your youngsters, at a Christmas Eve Family Service at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church! An interactive experience aimed at younger children and their families. Featuring our children's choir and children's chime choir. 4 p.m., in the church's fellowship hall. All parents and kids welcome!

Yorkminster Presbyterian Church is at 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17) in the Grafton area of York County. 757-898-4972.

​