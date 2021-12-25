Christmas Dinner at the Tides Inn

to

The Tides Inn 480 King Carter Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22480

Join us in Chesapeake Restaurant to enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu with holiday favorites with a costal influence from the Tides Inn’s new Executive Chef, Terrence Doyal. Some menu highlights include a decadent She Crab Soup with local Blue Crab and chili oil, Winter Truffle Risotto accompanied with local mushrooms, and Local Rockfish served with Rendered Virginia Ham, Winter Bean Ragu, Lemon Beurre Rouge. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Info

The Tides Inn 480 King Carter Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22480
Food & Drink Event
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Dinner at the Tides Inn - 2021-12-25 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Dinner at the Tides Inn - 2021-12-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Dinner at the Tides Inn - 2021-12-25 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Dinner at the Tides Inn - 2021-12-25 17:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular