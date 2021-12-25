Christmas Dinner at the Tides Inn

Join us in Chesapeake Restaurant to enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu with holiday favorites with a costal influence from the Tides Inn’s new Executive Chef, Terrence Doyal. Some menu highlights include a decadent She Crab Soup with local Blue Crab and chili oil, Winter Truffle Risotto accompanied with local mushrooms, and Local Rockfish served with Rendered Virginia Ham, Winter Bean Ragu, Lemon Beurre Rouge. Reservations are highly encouraged.