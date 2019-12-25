Christmas Dining - Open 24hrs

Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180

NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! Open 24 hours on Christmas & Christmas Eve. Serving traditional turkey dinners in addition to their regular menu plus holiday specials (Christmas Day Specials from 11am to 9pm, while supplies last.

Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180 View Map
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
703.938.7877
