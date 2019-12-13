Shekinah and Cantore (women’s and men’s vocal groups) warmly invite you to their annual Christmas coffeehouse concert with refreshments and festive music at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14, at Park View Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg. Admission is by donation ($8-10 suggested), and proceeds will benefit Bridge of Hope, a local program that matches young mothers at risk of homelessness with groups of individuals and/or families who want to walk alongside in a supportive way.