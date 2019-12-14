Shekinah and Cantore (women’s and men’s vocal groups) warmly invite you to their annual Christmas coffeehouse concert with refreshments and festive music at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14, at Park View Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg. Admission is by donation ($8-10 suggested), and proceeds will benefit Bridge of Hope, a local program that matches young mothers at risk of homelessness with groups of individuals and/or families who want to walk alongside in a supportive way.
Christmas Coffeehouse Concert
Park View Mennonite Church 1600 College Ave, Virginia 22802
Park View Mennonite Church 1600 College Ave, Virginia 22802 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Dec 1, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Dec 3, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more