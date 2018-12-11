Christmas at the Cauldron with the Ladies of Nevermore ​

Creative Cauldron - Holiday Cabaret Series

Join Erin Granfield and Katherine Riddle from the cast of Nevermore to celebrate this holiday season with belting, cadenzas and everything in between. Featuring excerpts from Handel’s Messiah, White Christmas, Songs for a New World and of course some beloved Christmas carols. Come sing and be merry with us!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)