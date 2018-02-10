***Thursday performances are at 7pm and Sunday performances are at 2pm
The Christians at Cadence Theatre Company
Virginia Repertory Theatre 114 W Broad St, Virginia 23220
Virginia Repertory Theatre 114 W Broad St, Virginia 23220 View Map
Theater & Dance
Jan 9, 2018
Most Popular
Afton: Mountain, Myth, Legend
Crossing Afton Mountain is like crossing the Mississippi, a divide between the east and west of Virginia. more
Made in Virginia 2017 Awards
16 standout products created with passion, integrity and above all, quality craftsmanship. These are Virginia makers at their best. more
Eat, Pie, Love.
When it comes to eating pie, the experience is greater than the sum of its parts. more