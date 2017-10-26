Christian McBride LIVE at Tin Pan

Christian McBride

In the twenty-three years since his arrival on the international jazz scene, 39-year-old bassist, bandleader, Grammy Award winner and Philadelphia native Christian McBride has performed and recorded with a staggering array of musical artists -- from Chick Corea, John McLaughlin and Kenny Garrett to Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock and Sting -- in addition to leading his own acoustic/electric jazz quintet Inside Straight and 2011 Grammy Award winning Big Band. McBride has also been at the forefront of jazz education, serving as artist-in-residence at the Monterey and Detroit International Jazz festivals and artistic director for various cultural institutions including the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

