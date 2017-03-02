Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts presents: The Chowan University Singers & Men’s Choir

Thursday, MARCH 2 at 7:30pm

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. TICKETS REQUIRED.

A Musical Concert

Sponsored by Charles & Juanita Pond

The Chowan University Singers and Men’s Choir will present an exciting and varied program of classical and contemporary choral music. Benjamin Thorburn is Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Chowan University. A versatile conductor and singer with experience in opera, oratorio, and early music, he has appeared as a soloist throughout Virginia, the mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast. As a music scholar, he is a specialist in Baroque music and performance practice and has presented his research at national and international conferences. He was previously Director of Vocal Studies at Bluefield College in Virginia. He received a Ph.D. in music history from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts in music from the University of Rochester.

TICKETS: 757.923.2900 or www.SuffolkCenter.org

FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/476198715837579/

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk VA 23434