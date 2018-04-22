Chowan University Choirs

Chowan Singers, the premier choral ensembles of Chowan University, will present an exciting and varied program of classical and contemporary choral music at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts on Sunday April 22, 2018 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Chowan Singers is a select ensemble consisting of 25 students, about half of whom are music majors. Chowan Singers has presented numerous concerts throughout North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic region. In addition, the group has traveled in recent years to perform in Ireland, Italy, and New York City.

Benjamin Thorburn is Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Chowan University. A versatile conductor and singer with experience in opera, oratorio, and early music, he has appeared as a soloist throughout Virginia, the mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast. As a music scholar, he is a specialist in Baroque music and performance practice and has presented his research at national and international conferences. He was previously Director of Vocal Studies at Bluefield College in Virginia. He received a Ph.D. in music history from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts in music from the University of Rochester.

The concert is sponsored by Charles and Juanita Pond. For tickets to the performance visit www.suffolkcenter.org or call 923-0003.