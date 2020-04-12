The Chowan Singers and Chamber Choir are the premier student choral ensembles of Chowan University. The concert will range in style from Renaissance madrigals to spirituals and contemporary gospel, sure to be an enchanting performance that captivates all who attend.
Chowan University Choir
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 24, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more