Chowan University Choir

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

The Chowan Singers and Chamber Choir are the premier student choral ensembles of Chowan University. The concert will range in style from Renaissance madrigals to spirituals and contemporary gospel, sure to be an enchanting performance that captivates all who attend.

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Concerts & Live Music
