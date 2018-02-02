Historic Downtown Fairfax, VA

The Chocolate Lovers Festival, an annual two-day festival held on the first full weekend of February, features activities for all to enjoy. In 2018, the festival will be held Friday, February 2 for Liquid Chocolate only from 6pm-8pm, Saturday, February 3 from 10am to 7pm (see schedule of events for times and locations) and Sunday, February 4 from 12noon to 4pm. Join us for the Taste of Chocolate, the Chocolate Challenge, the ever-popular Kiwanis Chocolate Chip Pancake Breakfast, open houses at historic buildings and much more. Some events require a small fee while other events are free to all visitors. Please visit www.chocolatefestival.net for a current schedule of activities or call 703-385-7858 for more information.

The Chocolate Lovers Festival was developed in 1992 as a joint effort of the City of Fairfax, Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Fairfax Coalition, Downtown Fairfax Merchants Association and George Mason University. The purpose of the festival was to draw visitors to Old Town Fairfax, to encourage community participation and to foster cooperation among the city government, the business community and local residents.

The first festival was held in February 1993 and continues an annual tradition with "love of chocolate" as a unifying theme. This popular festival continues to attract chocolate lovers from around the country.