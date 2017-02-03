The City of Fairfax is hosting the Chocolate Lovers Festival on February 3, 4, & 5 in Historic Downtown Fairfax. This delicious festival features three days of chocolate celebration. Among the events planned each year are the Taste of Chocolate, where chocolate vendors sell their wares to taste and purchase; the Chocolate Challenge, an arts extravaganza where the medium is chocolate; the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, featuring chocolate chip pancakes; children’s activities; Chocolate Covered Fairytales; open house at historic buildings, and much more. Some events require a small fee while other events are free to all visitors. The schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.chocolatefestival.net​ for a current schedule of activities or call 703-385-7858 for more information.