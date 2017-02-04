The City of Fairfax is hosting the Chocolate Lovers Festival on February 4th & 5th in Historic Downtown Fairfax. This delicious festival features two days of chocolate celebration. Among the events planned each year are the Taste of Chocolate, where chocolate vendors sell their wares to taste and purchase; the Chocolate Challenge, an arts extravaganza where the medium is chocolate; the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, featuring chocolate chip pancakes; children’s activities; Chocolate Covered Fairytales; open house at historic buildings, and much more. Some events require a small fee while other events are free to all visitors. The schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.chocolatefestival. net for a current schedule of activities or call 703-385-7858 for more information.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

Saturday, February 4, 2017

8:00am–1:00pm Pancake Breakfast, Fire Station 3

10:00am–5:00pm Chocolate Challenge, TBA

10:00am–5:00pm Taste of Chocolate, Old Town Hall

10:00am–3:00pm The Historical Archives, Historic Fairfax Court House

10:30am Fire Safety Puppet Show, Fairfax City Regional Library

11:00am Chocolate Caper Mock Trial, Historic Fairfax Court House

12:30pm So you think you’re smarter than a Lawyer, Historic Fairfax Court House

2:00pm Kaydee Puppets, Chocolate-dipped Tales, Fairfax City Regional Library

2:30pm Chocolate Caper Mock Trial, Historic Fairfax Court House

3:30pm Music with Cody & BJ, Be our Valentine, Fairfax City Regional Library

Open Houses: Fairfax Museum, 9:00am–5:00pm Ford House, 10:00am–4:00pm Legato School, 10:00am–4:00pm Ratcliffe-Allison House, 12:00pm–4:00pm

Sunday, February 5, 2017

12:00pm–3:00pm Construct a Cupcake, Twins Ace Hardware

12:00pm–4:00pm Taste of Chocolate*, Old Town Hall

12:00pm–4:00pm Chocolate Challenge, TBA

2:00pm Chocolate-Covered Fairy Tales, Fairfax City Regional Library

3:30pm Jonathan Austin, Magic and Juggling, Fairfax City Regional Library

Open Houses: Fairfax Museum, 9:00am–5:00pm Legato School, 12:00pm–4:00pm Ratcliffe-Allison House, 12:00pm–4:00pm

*Doors close 30 minutes prior to end time.