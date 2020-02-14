Chocolate and Cabernet Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

Looking for a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend? Whether you come alone, as a couple, or with a group, we have the perfect tasting experience for you. Enjoy a delicious variety of chocolatey treats in a romantically decorated area at Breaux Vineyards, paired with our Breauxmance (sparkling wine) and four samples of our award-winning Cabernet.

This tasting will be self-guided however questions are welcomed as you taste through your flight.

Tastings on the hour from 11:00 am-4:00 pm.

Tickets are: $45 per guest / $40 for club members (max of 2 tickets)

Cellar Club Members: Discount applies to a max of 2 tickets. Discount will be applied at check out when you use your Club account log in.

For additional tickets, please log out of your account to purchase.

Reservations are highly recommended. Limited seating, space fills up quickly!