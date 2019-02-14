Chocolate and Cabernet Tasting at Breaux Vineyards

Looking for a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Whether you come alone, as a couple, or a group, we have the perfect tasting experience for you. Enjoy a delicious variety of truffles in a romantically decorated area at Breaux Vineyards, paired with our Breauxmance (sparkling wine) and four samples of our award-winning Cabernet. The 30 minute seated tasting will be guided by our expert wine educators, and questions are welcomed as we take you through your flight. Tastings on the hour from 11:00am-4:00pm. Reservations are highly recommended. Limited seating, space fills up quickly!

Tickets are: $40 regular / $35 for club members