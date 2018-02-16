China National Symphony Orchestra: “Chinese New Year Celebration”

Tan Dun, artistic director and conductor

Sandy Cameron, violin

Liu Wenwen, suona

Celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Moss Arts Center with a vibrant performance by the China National Symphony Orchestra that blends sounds from East and West and includes imagery from multiple sources, such as the China National Shadow Puppet Theatre. Founded in 1956, this special evening with the orchestra features renowned composer, conductor, and Honorary Artistic Director Tan Dun on the podium. Dun has transcended stylistic and cultural boundaries to become one of the world’s most famous composers. Stravinsky’s “Fireworks” and “The Firebird” will serve as bookends to works by Guan Xia and Dun, including Dun’s “The Martial Arts Trilogy,” based on his Academy Award-winning scores for films “The Banquet,” “Hero,” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”