Chili Cook-Off

Back for our 11th year!! We are so excited to bring you a fun day of shopping and chili - chili - chili! Red, white. Hot, mild, and in between! Local chili makers compete for for one of the coveted chili trophies! Try each one and vote on your favorite. Hot Dogs and BBQ will also be available. Shop wonderful local vendors from both small businesses and hand made crafts. Plus...don't forget the great items in the Silent Auction.

Help us collect non-perishable foods for the 4th Week Food Ministry!!

Parkview Church of God 1122 Briarfield Road , Virginia 23605 View Map
