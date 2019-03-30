Chili Cook Off- at the Farm

Courthouse Creek Cider (Maidens, VA) 1581 Maidens Rd, Maidens, Virginia 23102

FIRST ANNUAL CHILI COOK OFF!

HOW TO COMPETE: $10.00 registration per each team

(WINNER takes the pot) Limited to 20 contestants.

EMAIL: cider@courthousecreek.com by March 25 to compete.

GUESTS: $5.00 per attendee gets you chili samples, cornbread, compound honey butter, and one vote

*Contestants must furnish own ingredients, equipment, utensils for chili, and fuel. Power will be supplied; contestants are encouraged to bring propane cook tops or crockpots.(CCC will provide, cups/napkins/spoons for tasting)

804-543-3157
