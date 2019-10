CHILDREN’S DECORATING WORKSHOP

Amphora Bakery, Herndon, VA: Spooky Fun at Amphora

SUNDAY, OCT 20, 12PM-1:15PM

Share some hauntingly good fun this Halloween with our kid’s Spooky Gingerbread House Decorating Party. Decorate pre-assembled gingerbread houses with tons of icing, candy and toys, instruction provided by one of pastry chefs. Great for kids 5 and up!

Reservations & Purchase: bake1@amphoragroup.com or 703-281-5631

More Info: https://amphorabakery.com/parties-workshops/