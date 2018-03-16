Children’s National: Make March Matter at CityCenterDC

The Park at CityCenterDC 1098 New York Ave NW, District of Columbia 20005

This year CityCenterDC is partnering with Children’s National Medical Center in their Make March Matter campaign to spread awareness and support children's medical care. On both Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17, they will have the Children’s National bloodmobile onsite taking blood donations and many fun activities for children and adults to participate in, to show their support. Many of the CityCenterDC retailers will be participating in this great cause by donating a portion of their proceeds, from both days, to Children’s National. Shop at David Yurman, kate spade new york, Morgenthal Frederics, Vince and Zadig & Voltaire to show your support or feel free to stop by and participate in one of the events!

