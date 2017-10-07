Children’s Book Signing at Williamsburg Book Festival: “Morgan,” by Harry Holmes

Come to the Williamsburg Book Festival at the Stryker Center (412 North Boundary Street, Williamsburg, VA) on Sat., 10/7 from 10 AM to 4 PM. Harry Holmes will be signing and selling copies of his children’s book, Morgan. This event will be free and open to the public.

Find the book on Amazon: https://goo.gl/4u5eWp

As a porcupine, Morgan has sharp quills that help defend him from predators—but they also intimidate all the other forest animals. Hoping to find a friend who won’t be afraid of him, Morgan leaves his home in the forest and goes on a journey to seek out humans he might befriend. When he comes across a young girl who needs help, will he be able to make a difference—and a human friend?