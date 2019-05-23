The Child and Family Network Centers Open House

to Google Calendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00

The Child and Family Network Centers 3700 Wheeler Avenue , Virginia 22304

Join The Child and Family Network Centers (CFNC) to explore our classrooms and meet our CFNC staff. Our program provides free high-quality education to 138 income-qualified families in the city of Alexandria. We have been in the community for over 35 years. CFNC is now enrolling for September 2019.

Info

The Child and Family Network Centers 3700 Wheeler Avenue , Virginia 22304 View Map
Education & Learning
7038360214
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Child and Family Network Centers Open House - 2019-05-23 08:00:00
Spice It Up

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular