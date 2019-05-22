Join The Child and Family Network Centers (CFNC) to explore our classrooms and meet our CFNC staff.Our program provides free high-quality education to 138 income-qualified families in the city of Alexandria. We have been in the community for over 35 years. CFNC is now enrolling for September 2019.
The Child and Family Network Centers Open House
The Child and Family Network Centers 3801 Mount Vernon , Virginia 22305
The Child and Family Network Centers 3801 Mount Vernon , Virginia 22305 View Map
Education & Learning
Apr 4, 2019
