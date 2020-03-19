The Chieftains: The Irish Goodbye

Irish music legends, The Chieftains, return to the Center for a thrilling night of their signature blend of traditional Celtic and contemporary. The six-time Grammy® Award winners are celebrated for reinventing traditional Irish music and popularizing the form on a global scale. Now, audiences get a chance to celebrate this musical talent on “The Irish Goodbye” tour. The group has made numerous cross-over collaborations with artists like Elvis Costello, The Rolling Stones, Alison Kraus, and Luciano Pavarotti. Since forming in Dublin over five decades ago, these cultural ambassadors have been linked with seminal historic events, such as being the first Western musicians to perform on the Great Wall of China, participating in Roger Water’s “The Wall” performance in Berlin in 1990, and being the first ensemble to perform a concert in the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. Don’t miss your chance to experience a memorable evening of music, song and dance on this final journey.